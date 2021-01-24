Pregnant woman and unborn child among 6 killed in ‘mass murder’ in Indiana, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV/CBS Newspath) — Six people were killed in a shooting on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, and a child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder” during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Adams Street before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Originally, police were called out to the nearby 3300 block of E. 36th Street around 3:45 a.m. where a child was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken in critical condition to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Police said during the press conference that the child is expected to survive.

Following further investigation into the child’s shooting, police were dispatched to the Adams Street location where they discovered multiple people shot inside a home.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Police said the killings were not a random act. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.