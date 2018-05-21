Pregnant woman critically injured in shooting on wedding day

Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left a pregnant woman and her father critically injured on the day she was married.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the shooters fired at least 18 shots from two separate semi-automatic weapons.
Police say a 23-year-old woman, who is about five months pregnant with twins, was shot in the leg and hip.
Her 74-year-old father was shot twice in the back.
WCAU-TV reported that police believe a fight between the woman’s husband and her ex may have led to the shooting.
The shooting victims were driven to a hospital in a private car and remained there Monday in critical condition.
Their names and further details on their injuries have not been released.
Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman jump into a white van after the shooting.
Detectives are checking with local businesses to see if surveillance cameras recorded the shooting or the suspects.
