Pregnant woman critically injured in shooting on wedding day

 Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left a pregnant woman and her father critically injured on the day she was married.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the shooters fired at least 18 shots from two separate semi-automatic weapons.

Police say a 23-year-old woman, who is about five months pregnant with twins, was shot in the leg and hip.

Her 74-year-old father was shot twice in the back.

WCAU-TV reported that police believe a fight between the woman’s husband and her ex may have led to the shooting.

The shooting victims were driven to a hospital in a private car and remained there Monday in critical condition.

Their names and further details on their injuries have not been released.

Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman jump into a white van after the shooting.

Detectives are checking with local businesses to see if surveillance cameras recorded the shooting or the suspects.

