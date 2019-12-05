Pregnant woman murdered in front of her children at grocery store

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office has identified the suspect as Michael Colin Mitchell.

We’re told the DA’s Office intends to charge Mitchell with capital murder.

The victim’s coworkers tell us she was employed at Monroe Manor Nursing Home in Monroeville. Her administrator did not want to speak on camera due to restrictions, but tells us she will be missed.

The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office confirms a woman was shot and killed at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store along Highway 31 Monday evening.

Few details have been confirmed, but family members tell us the victim is Lavon Mccreary. A family member tells us the victim and suspect knew each other.

“This is very shocking. You always hear about it happening outside of town and other places, but never at home. It’s just unbelievable. Really devastating,” said Linda Reece, the victim’s cousin.

