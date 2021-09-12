Pregnant woman shot, killed at her own baby shower, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A pregnant mom was fatally shot in the face when she tried to break up a fight between two men at her own baby shower in New York Sunday morning, police said.

Shanice Young, 31, was a mother of four, sources told WPIX. She was expecting her fifth child, and was eight months along in the pregnancy.

At least two of her children were at the baby shower, officials said.

Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive early Sunday at the baby shower in Harlem, police said.

The fight Young tried to break up was between her ex and the man she was currently in a relationship with, sources said.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

The NYPD has not released identifying information about the shooter.