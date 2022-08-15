JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and members of the First Family have been spending time in the Lowcountry over the past week.

While the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, much of their trip remained quiet for the first few days.

But the Bidens became a little more active following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the House on Friday. The president was spotted at Turtle Poing Golf Course on Kiawah that afternoon where the White House said he was “participating in a taping for White House digital,” likely filming a response to that newly passed legislation.

President Biden and his son, Hunter, attended mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Johns Island Saturday evening. The two were seen leaving the church as music rang out from the bell tower.

He took a mid-morning bike ride along the beach early Sunday, even stopping to take selfies and speak with several beachgoers while soaking up the sun. A few people gathered to applaud the president.

President Joe Biden rides a bicycle with others along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

When asked about his vacation, Biden said he has been “enjoying it a great deal,” and said he’s “been on the phone a lot.”

Meanwhile, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was seen walking in and out of shops at Fresh Fields Village on Sunday.

The First Family has been staying at a home on Kiawah Island — it’s a place the president has been known to visit on occasion. Biden visited the island three times while serving as Vice President.

The President is expected to be in the Lowcountry until Tuesday. The Town of Kiawah is reminding visitors and residents to be patient as the First Family moves around the area during their stay.