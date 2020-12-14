President Trump says AG Barr to leave position by Christmas

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Attorney General William Barr will leave his position as the nation’s top attorney before Christmas, according to President Trump.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump said in a tweet.
Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting Attorney General. The president says Rosen is an “outstanding person”.
