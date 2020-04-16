President Trump says data indicates US is ‘past the peak’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says data indicates the U.S. is “past the peak” of the COVID-19 epidemic, clearing the way for his plans to roll out guidelines to begin to “reopen” the country.
Speaking during his daily press briefing, Trump called the latest data “encouraging,” saying they have “put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.” Trump said those guidelines will be unveiled Thursday at the White House.
The guidelines are expected to clear the way for an easing of social distancing guidelines in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open
- Thursday, May 7th : Stock you pantry with the essentials
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now