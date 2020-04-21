President Trump says he will sign executive order suspending immigration into the US

WASHINGTON (WGHP/AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday night said he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” the president wrote on Twitter.

According to the CDC, which last updated its numbers on Monday afternoon, there are 746,625 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 39,083 people have died.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the United States tested positive.

