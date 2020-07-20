President Trump says he’s bringing back his daily coronavirus briefings

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — President Trump says he is bringing back the daily coronavirus briefings that he says drew “record numbers” in cable news viewership.

In speaking to reporters at the Oval Office Monday, Trump said the briefings were “very successful” and he wants to get more involved as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the U.S.

“We had very successful briefings I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching. In the history of cable television, television, there has never been anything like it,” the president said. “And frankly, a lot of the country is doing well. A lot of people are saying as you understand but we have had this big flare up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places.”

Trump and his coronavirus task force used to hold the briefings every day through March and April, as the pandemic first swept over the nation.

“And so I think what we’re going to do is, I’ll get involved and we’ll start doing briefings, whether it’s this afternoon or tomorrow probably tomorrow. And I’ll do briefings, and part of the briefing, I think, much more so than last time because last time we went nowhere with vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump said. “I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow, I’ll do it at five o’clock like we were doing a good slot. And a lot of people were watching and that’s a good thing I think that Kayleigh will continue hers at 11 o’clock, just like they were. And I’ll be discussing the, as I call it, the China virus in China plague. I’ll be discussing it.”

The president stopped doing the briefings in May and deferred to Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx to update the nation on the status of the pandemic in the country.

Trump’s announcement comes as many states across the country report record daily case numbers and deaths near 140,000 in the U.S.

In North Carolina, there are now more than 100,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 1,268 confirmed cases putting the total at 101,046.