President Trump says he’s leaving hospital at 6:30 pm

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Donald Trump tweeted he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The president had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since late last week.

Trump said he was “feeling really good!”

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, is slated to speak at 3 p.m. about Trump’s recovery.

The doctors had not released an update on his condition since Sunday morning.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex .

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

Still, the doctors said Trump’s health was improving and he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Trump “is ready to get back to a normal work schedule” and was optimistic about a Monday release, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. He said a determination would be made after further evaluation by his medical team later Monday.

Less than one month before Election Day, Trump was eager to project strength despite his illness.

The still-infectious president surprised supporters who had gathered outside the hospital, riding by Sunday in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.