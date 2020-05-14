President Trump says new coronavirus bill is ‘dead on arrival’

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — President Trump says the new $3 trillion coronavirus relief package is “dead on arrival”, as he spoke with reporters and several state governors Wednesday.

When a reporter asked how he felt about the bill, President Trump did not hold back.

“Well as they say, DOA. Dead on arrival. Of course. Nancy Pelosi knows that, you know, obviously.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the stunning $3 trillion price of tag of Democrats’ pandemic relief package Wednesday as what’s needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse.

The president continued to slam the bill, asserting that it’s a tool Democrats are using to win upcoming elections.

“I don’t know it depends. Certainly not the package that I saw it today. Basically if you look at that package, what they want more than anything else- it’s a voting package they want to be able to make sure that Republicans can’t win an election by putting in all sorts of mailing balanced, you know, I don’t know if you can smell it on your desk, just before the election.”

On the topic of mail-in ballots, the president says the idea is likely going to result in corruption.

“So, the problem with the mail in ballots is subject to tremendous corruption. Tremendous corruption cheating. And so I’m against it and if you look at the bill that Nancy Pelosi is putting in has a lot to do with elections and then we’re not gonna, we’re not gonna lose elections because of that.