President Trump suggests U.S. Capitol riots is a consequence of the election being ‘viciously stripped away’ from him

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — President Trump is continuing his attack on the 2020 U.S. election results, even as rioters took to the U.S. Capitol Wednesday amid the Electoral Vote certification.

In a tweet as Washington D.C. went under a curfew after supporters of the president barged into the Capitol and attacked police, Trump suggested that such events are a consequence of what he says happens when a “landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away”.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!,” Trump’s tweet read.

In an earlier video statement, the president continued to say the election was stolen from him but he called for peace. The video has since been removed from Facebook.

Twitter has since flagged and removed the president’s aforementioned tweet as a claim of election fraud and locked him out of his account for 12 hours.

In addressing those on Capitol Hill, Trump said “we love you, you are very special.”

“It’s not a protest, it’s insurrection,” Biden said during his 8-minute speech.

Biden went on to say that what is happening at the Capitol “do not represent who we are.”

He said those in the Capitol are “extremists.”

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now,” Biden said.

Biden’s condemnation came after violent protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect’s victory in the November election.

Biden addressed the violent protests as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

Back in June, President Donald Trump threatened protesters who toppled statues with arrest and lengthy prison sentences after a night of protests near the White House.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…..” Trump tweeted.

In July, the president followed up those thoughts in a tweet, calling out protesters who demonstrated against racial injustice as federal forces were deployed to Portland and threatening a minimum of 10 years in prison.

“Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov,” he tweeted.

Amid the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vote, the president’s tweet resurfaced, in sort of a full circle fashion.

Users on Twitter began retweeting and commenting on the July 27, 2020, remarks, many waiting to see if the president will stand by his comments in the form of prosecution and prison time for those who protested and barged into the Capitol. The tweet has since gained thousands of additional comments, retweets, and shares.