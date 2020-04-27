President Trump urged to scale back daily coronavirus briefings

President Trump did not appear in public over the weekend to address the nation about the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but he did speak out on Twitter, bashing his political enemies and accusing the media of wrongly characterizing his initial response to the epidemic in the U.S.

A senior adviser has told CBS News that some of the president’s aides and allies outside the White House have urged him to scale back the daily White House briefings on the virus.

Those calls came as Mr. Trump suggested during the Thursday briefing at the White House that scientists should look into the possibility of injecting COVID-19 patients with “disinfectant,” which he later claimed was sarcasm.