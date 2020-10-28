(NEXSTAR) – Hackers took control of President Trump’s campaign website Tuesday evening.
A message on Donaldjtrump.com read “this site was seized” with seals from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.
Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for the campaign, issued the following statement Tuesday:
Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.
It wasn’t immediately clear who took control of the site, leaving a message riddled with spelling errors that started by accusing the president of spreading false news and then added a cryptocurrency account for donations.
Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tweeted:
Like I said yesterday, website defacements are noise. Don’t fall for these attempts designed to distract, sensationalize, and confuse. Ultimately they’re trying to undermine your confidence in our voting process.
The site appeared to go offline briefly before being restored.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- The future of the Senate: 35 seats up for grabs on election night
- President Trump’s campaign website hacked in cryptocurrency scam
- Wake Forest neighbors of husband accused of killing wife say there was history of domestic violence
- 580+ videos released by Raleigh police capture candid moments of officers during George Floyd protests
- An inside look at how North Carolina counties review absentee ballots
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now