Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington has apologized for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved.

Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant’s death: “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” She later deleted the post and apologized Monday in a written statement that called her words “inappropriate and tasteless,” The Columbian newspaper reportedTuesday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California.

Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. Prosecutors dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

Gianna and Kobe Bryant (left top), Payton and Sarah Chester (right top) Christina Mauser, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Ara Zabayan (left to right bottom) are seen in this collage of the Jan. 26, 2020 victims.

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) high-fives his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE – This Feb. 26, 2018 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this April 15, 2003, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O’Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant share a laugh on the bench while their teammate take on the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

Associate coach Nate Johnson, left, hugs Tony Altobelli during a ceremony held for John Altobelli, the late head coach of Orange Coast College baseball, who died in a helicopter crash alongside former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. His wife Keri and youngest daughter Alyssa were also victims of the crash. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Fans gather at a memorial for the late Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associate coach Nate Johnson, left, embraces his wife Jonai during a ceremony held for John Altobelli, the late head coach of Orange Coast College baseball, who died in a helicopter crash alongside former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. His wife Keri and youngest daughter Alyssa were also victims of the crash. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

John Altobelli

John Altobelli, 56, was aboard the aircraft with his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli. Photo obtained by KETK



Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester are seen in an undated photo provided by the family. (Credit: Chester family via CNN)

This undated photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the controls of the helicopter that crashed in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, killing all nine aboard including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. (Group 3 Aviation via AP)

Sejkora, the high school principal, said in a message to families Monday that she wanted “to apologize for suggesting that a person’s death is deserved. It was inappropriate and tasteless.”

She also apologized for the disruption her post caused at school and referred to it as “a personal, visceral reaction.”

“In education, we remind students to think before they post online, especially when feelings are inflamed,” she said. “We also teach our students about context. My emotions and past experiences got the best of me in that moment. We also teach our students that what we share online has permanency.”

