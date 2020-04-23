Prison housing Joe Exotic has the most inmate coronavirus cases of any federal prison

The Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, a prison for male inmates with medical or mental health needs, currently has more open coronavirus cases among inmates than any other federal prison in the country, the Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. FMC Fort Worth is where Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as “Joe Exotic” in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” is currently incarcerated.

FMC Fort Worth currently has 132 open cases total between inmates and staff — 131 of which are inmates — and one death, according to the BOP. Federal Correctional Institution Elkton, in Ohio, has 100 open cases, and United States Penitentiary Lompoc in California has 97.

Across the entire federal system, 620 inmates and 357 staff members are currently positive for the virus, the BOP added. More than 300 inmates and 53 staff members have recovered, and 24 inmates have died.

The BOP also announced Thursday that they are ramping up testing of newly symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates by providing new testing resources through the use of Abbott ID NOW instruments

“The deployment of these additional resources will be based on facility need to contain widespread transmission and the need for early, aggressive interventions required to slow transmission at facilities with a high number of at-risk inmates such as medical referral centers,” the BOP said.