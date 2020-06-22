‘Problematic’ Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from New York City museum

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports the removal of the statue because it depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.
“The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue,” de Blasio said in a statement.
The statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.
The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, told the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.
President Donald Trump objected to the decision to remove the statue.
“Ridiculous, don’t do it!” he tweeted.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC State football’s season opener against Louisville moved to Sept. 2
- Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 while hiking with parents
- Snow cone shop taking heat over ‘Burning Noose’ flavor
- President Trump addresses supporters in Tulsa, Eric Trump says this is just beginning of campaign
- 9-year-old boy dies after falling from grandmother’s 9th-floor apartment window
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now