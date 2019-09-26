Proposal would allow only certain service members to be buried at Arlington Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — In an effort to save space, the Army is proposing new rules to limit who can be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Army said in a statement that if no changes are made, the storied cemetery will be closed to new interments by the mid-2050s.

Under the proposal, those eligible for interment at the cemetery will now be limited to certain groups including U.S. service members that were killed in action, recipients of the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star or Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, and presidents and vice presidents of the United States.

Retired veterans who served on active duty will now no longer be automatically eligible for in-ground burial.

They would be eligible, though, for above-ground interment of cremated remains.

The Army said that the proposed changes were the product of a two and a half year process that involved public outreach and surveys — including feedback from veterans and military service organizations.

