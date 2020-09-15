Protester jumps on California High Patrol car during Trump’s visit to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – President Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday was met with protesters near McClellan Park.

New video shows one protester jumping onto a California Highway Patrol car.

The officer continued to drive which knocked the protester off and into the street.

At this time, it is unknown if the person was injured.

Trump traveled to Northern California Monday to be briefed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials.

At one point, state Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to “recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests.”

“If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians,” Crowfoot added.

Trump responded, “It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”

Crowfoot politely pushed back that he wished the science agreed with the president. Trump countered, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

Latest Stories