Publix recalls some Fresh Express salad kits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Publix is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

The grocery store chain said wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but are not listed on the labels. The consumption of undisclosed allergens could cause an allergic reaction for some people could be life-threatening.

The recalled product was distributed between June 12 and June 18 in the states of Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Only the Southwest Chopped Kit displaying the identified product codes, UPC code and use-by date are subject to the recall. All other Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kits are properly labeled, and no other Fresh Express products are included in the recall. No illnesses have yet been reported.

Consumers in possession of the recalled product should discard it. A refund is available where purchased or by contacting the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center. For more specific information regarding the recall go to the store’s website.