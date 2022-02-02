Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 01: Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Members Jason Gursky and official handler, AJ Dereume and Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-predicting groundhog, work a Zoom call with schoolchildren in hundreds of schools throughout the United States on Gobblers Knob on February 1, 2021 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA (WNCN) – Just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Punxsutawney Phil ventured out of his home to predict whether we would see the end of winter.

We will not.

The groundhog saw his shadow, and as tradition goes, signifying six more weeks of winter.

According to the Washington Post, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow approximately 85-percent of the time in his 136 years of predicting. However, he has only been accurate around 40-percent of the time, the ongoing records from 1887 show.

The Triangle has seen an uncharacteristically cold January, experiencing winter storms in three of its four weekends to begin 2022.

This morning also didn’t start off above freezing, and won’t top the 32-degree mark until after 9 a.m. But today’s high should reach around 57 degrees.

The warmest day of the week right now is projected to be Thursday, with the high fluctuating around 70 degrees.

However, the Triangle has a chance to see snow again on Sunday when temperatures reach as low as 26.