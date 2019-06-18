‘Puppy dog eyes’ are an evolutionary trick to wield power over humans, scientists say

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Puppy and Max (L-R) dogs from the Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home sit in their bench on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 12, 2017 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world, the annual four-day event, features thousands of dogs, with competitors travelling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Nearly every dog owner has been brought to their knees by their favorite canine’s “puppy dog” eyes.

Now a study published Monday says evolution may be behind the famous facial expression.

According to researchers, a specific muscle causes dogs’ inner eyebrows to raise, making their eyes appear bigger and more infant-like. They say dogs do this specifically to get a reaction out of humans.

Researchers say canines adapted the expression over 33,000 years ago, as they became domesticated.

And it’s not the only mannerism dogs have picked up to melt our hearts.

The study notes that dogs are better than other animals at using communication cues like pointing gestures, gazes and keeping eye contact.

