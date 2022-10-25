RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When we start getting into the colder weather months, the last thing you want is for your heating system to fail.

So now is the time to get it checked to make sure it’ll run smoothly all winter long.

When that first cold snap hits, you want to fire up the furnace or heating system to warm you up and although it may work — it may not work right.

“A furnace will function, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe to operate,” said Jeff Vitt, a heating specialist. “If it’s a fuel-burning appliance, they have the ability to produce carbon monoxide and if it’s unsafe — it can kill you.”

That’s why it’s a good idea to get your system checked now, before winter brings its worst.

Before you call a contractor — check them out.

“Do some research on the company’s background and licensing,”

said Nick Hill of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

To obtain a heating and cooling license in North Carolina, you need two years of training —that’s about 4,000 hours.

You also need to be licensed by the Plumbing, Heating and Fire Sprinkler Contractors Examiner’s Board.

You can check an HVAC contractor’s license here online.

You should also look at the BBB ratings, as well as, online reviews to see what other people say about that contractor.

Before you start repairs, get an estimate for all work.

“When you are trying to get estimates for an HVAC system, its recommended you get at least three different companies and try and get as much as possible in writing,” said Hill.

That estimate should include the services and repairs provided as well as the materials being used.

Here are the next steps once you know that:

• Compare prices and service packages

• Review the type of warranty provided

• Ask about energy efficiency

The federal government’s Energy Star program certifies HVAC and other appliances that will save you both money and energy.

Because HVAC repairs can be expensive, you may be asked for a down payment — but never, ever pay the full amount upfront.

Only pay the remainder of the bill after the work is completed to your satisfaction.