Quiz calling President Trump an ‘idiot’ sparks outrage

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A controversial question on a Florida middle school quiz has a school district questioning one of its teachers.

The quiz took place during a computer applications class on Tuesday, and a student showed the question to his dad.

In a now-viral tweet, the multiple-choice question reads: “45th president; 2017; Republican; real estate businessman; idiot.”

After the student showed his father the question, the dad went to school administrators about it. “I don’t believe an opinions belong in the classroom whether its religion, politics, ethnic backgrounds any of those things.” the father said.

The principal at Duncan Middle School sent a letter home to parents Wednesday apologizing for what happened saying in part:

The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. Waston B. Duncan Principal Philip D’Amico

The district says it has reassigned the teacher as the investigation continues into how this question made it onto a test.

