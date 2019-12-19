Radio show canceled after co-host wished for ‘nice school shooting’ to distract from impeachment

DENVER (CBS NEWS) — News/talk radio station 710 KNUS has canceled the Chuck & Julie show over controversial comments made by co-host Chuck Bonniwell about President Trump’s impeachment, reports CBS Denver.

Bonniwell said on the show Tuesday afternoon, “You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt.”

KNUS issued a statement on Twitter, calling the comment inappropriate and confirming that the program was canceled:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately. — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019

During the show Tuesday, co-host, Julie Hayden responded, saying, “No, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck, didn’t say that.”

Chuck Bonniwell tweeted an apology Wednesday night, saying he “made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way.”

John Castillo, whose son, Kendrick Castillo, was killed in the STEM Highlands Ranch School shooting in May, called the comment “unbelievable” on Twitter.

Bonniwell also publishes the Cherry Creek/Glendale Chronicle. The cancellation of his show on KNUS came a month after former KNUS host Craig Silverman claimed he was fired from the conservative station for criticizing Mr. Trump.

Officials at KNUS said Silverman wasn’t fired and his agreement with the station as an independent contractor is still in effect.

Silverman is now a columnist at the Colorado Sun. He told CBS Denver he announced on KNUS that he thought he might eventually be let go because he wanted to be a commentator about the president’s impeachment inquiry on other media channels. He added that he thinks talking about that topic on his show fast-tracked his dismissal. He also went on CNN to discuss the situation.

“Does it have to do with Donald Trump? I think so,” Silverman said. “I wanted to talk about the impeachment inquiry and a lot of these facts are very damning against Donald Trump.”

Brian Taylor, the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Salem Media Group told CBS Denver the issue was about Silverman speaking on other media channels.

“We asked Craig to not appear there because we consider him an important part of our team and we prefer that he not work for a competitor,” Taylor explained. “He decided it was important to work across town, and so on his program on Saturday, he announced that. And that’s what prompted our decision to take him off air.”

