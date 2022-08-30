Rainbow fentanyl is a new, deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national warning from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is putting the nation on notice of an alarming trend to make a highly dangerous drug appear like candy.

Already seized in 18 states in August, the substance dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell the highly addictive and potentially deadly substance.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

In addition to the powder and pill forms, seizures have included blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the DEA warning said.

Misinformation has suggested that certain colors are more deadly than others, but the DEA says this has not been proven by lab testing and all fentanyl, regardless of color, size, shape or form should be considered extremely dangerous.

Rainbow fentanyl in block form. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency)

Rainbow fentanyl in pill form. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency)

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” Milgram added.

Though “rainbow fentanyl” is new to the U.S., it has been the deadliest drug facing the U.S. for many years at 50 times the potency of heroin and 100 times the potency level of morphine.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the equivalent size of 10-15 grains of table salt, is enough to kill someone, the DEA said.

Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

If you encounter fentanyl in any form, officials say to not handle it and call 911 immediately.