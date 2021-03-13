Rally, march held to remember a year since Breonna Taylor was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/CBS Newspath)— Relatives of Breonna Taylor and community activists came together once again Saturday to mark a year since the deadly shooting involving Louisville Metro police.

Family, friends and activists seeking justice for Taylor addressed supporters in downtown Louisville at Jefferson Square Park. The rally preceded a march through the streets of downtown and a planned food distribution.

Saturday officially marks a year since Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police Officers during a raid at her west Louisville apartment. Last year’s shooting, along with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, served as a catalyst to a nationwide social justice movement.

Several figures also addressed the crowd Saturday. Among those were Taylor family attorneys Lonita Baker, Ben Crump and Sam Aguiar. Their message was that their efforts won’t stop until the officers involved in the shooting are prosecuted.

Of the three officers at the center of the state’s investigation, one was indicted, but it was unrelated to Taylor’s death. Ultimately, of the officers who fired shots, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were cleared of any wrongdoing and were found justified in the shooting.

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shots that went into a neighboring apartment that night occupied by a male, a pregnant female and a child.

Another speaker was Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, who recently learned the charges against him were permanently dismissed.

Walker, who has shied away from speaking at most public appearances, thanked the crowd for their support and urged them to continue the movement.

“I just want to say that I appreciate all the love and support for Breonna and for me everywhere, especially right here, but all across the world and you know they, they dropped the charges against me and that’s a nice start,” Walker said to the crowd. “But, I say this is nice start, but that’s not where we finish. We gotta keep going.”