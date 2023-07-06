RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chinese-manufactured portable phone charger sold exclusively through Amazon is the subject of a mass recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product is a “VRURC Portable Charger” and the recall is specifically for those with the model number “OD-B7” printed on the back.

The recall issued Thursday said the maker received a report of an accident that took place on a commercial flight. In this case, a fire was caused by the charger and it resulted in four flight attendants being taken to a hospital because of smoke inhalation.

The model of charger under recall has been sold on Amazon from July 2021 until this May, according to the CPSC. The chargers — priced between $30 and $40 each — have been sold in the colors of black, blue, green orange, pink, red and white. The retailer of the chargers is cited as “Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China” in the recall.

Anyone who has purchased one of the OD-B7 models is asked to immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact VRURC for a free replacement product.

If a company is non-responsive to such requests, consumers can submit a recall complaint directly to CPSC.