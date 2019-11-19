RECALL: Cottage cheese recalled due to possible plastic, metal contamination

WHITE OAK, Md. (TRIBUNE) — About 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic and metal contamination.

The company says that pieces of red plastic and metal may have been introduced during production, according to the FDA. The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese.

There have reportedly been six consumer complaints but no reports of illness or injury.

The following varieties are being recalled:

— 16 ounce Breakstone’s 2 percent Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

— 24 ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

— 24 ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

For more details on the varieties being recalled, click here.

The company announcement states:

We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund. This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now