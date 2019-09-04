RECALL: Over 44,000 call buttons recalled for failing consumers during emergency

The product has been sold at Best Buy, Walmart, on Amazon.com and GreatCall.com nationwide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – GreatCall is recalling emergency call buttons for failing consumers during an emergency.

The company says about 44,300 buttons have been recalled. The product is called the Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices.

The product has been sold at Best Buy, Walmart, on Amazon, and GreatCall.com nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact the company at 800-359-1791, online at GreatCall.com or by email at customerservice@greatcall.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now