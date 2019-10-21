RECALL: Over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat sold at Walmart recalled nationwide

Great Value fully cooked sausage products were recalled over possible salmonella (Walmart via WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — George’s Prepared Foods out of Tennessee is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7, and May 9.

The following products are subject to recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now