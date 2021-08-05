Red Cross raffling trip to Bonnaroo for blood donations during critical shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood and platelet donations is at a critical level during the current blood shortage.

Donors of all types are needed. Type O is in especially high demand, as it is currently at a one-day supply, officials say.

The Red Cross is distributing about 12 percent more blood to hospitals across the country compared to this time last year.

In order to meet the current demand, the Red Cross says more than 1,000 additional donations are needed everyday.

To encourage more donors, the Red Cross will automatically enter anyone who donates blood between August 1-15 into a drawing for a chance to win an exclusive trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Anyone who donates throughout the month of August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music.

Click here to schedule an appointment with the Red Cross to donate blood.