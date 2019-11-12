Remains found in Alabama during search for 5-year-old Florida girl

Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who’s been missing since last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

CBS affiliate WJAX reports that there were blue tents set up where the remains were believed to have been found.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim’s identification, according to the statement.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff has said Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, hasn’t spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

Brianna Williams originally told investigators that her daughter was gone when she woke up November 6. But authorities said that it’s been weeks since Taylor was last seen, and that there are inconsistencies in Brianna’s story, CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reported.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



