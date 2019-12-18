‘Remember The Titans’ coach Herman Boone dies at 84

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has died, according to CBS Baltimore affiliate WJZ.

Boone, who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie “Remember the Titans,” was known for leading the integrated Titans to the state championship in 1971.

The school Boone coached at announced the news via Twitter:

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

The T.C. Williams community has lost other members of that legendary team in 2019.

Boone’s assistant coach, Bill Yoast, died in May. He was 94-years-old and served as a coach for the Alexandria Public Schools for over 30 years.

A star of the 1971 team, later becoming a long-time member of T.C. Williams staff, Petey Jones, also died in 2019.

The 1971 team had a 13-0 record.

“Remember the Titans” was released in Sept. 2000.

