Report: 296 U.S. officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020, doubling previous year

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Officer deaths skyrocketed nationwide in 2020, doubling the deaths from the previous year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sent a notice out Tuesday with the new statistics, urging Floridians to support their local law enforcement officers.

Nationwide, the number of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths reached 296, doubling the amount from last year.

“As the wife of a law enforcement officer, the doubling of line-of-duty deaths is shocking and heartbreaking,” Moody said. “As Florida’s Attorney General, I am calling on all Floridians to support our heroes on the frontlines of fighting a global pandemic, civil unrest, and crime in our communities.”

According to the FBI, felonious attacks and killings of officers are also on the rise. The bureau says 44 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2020 — an increase of about 10% from the previous year.