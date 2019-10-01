Report: Casey Anthony wants to have children again

(NEWS10) – According to a report in People Magazine, Casey Anthony says she wants to have children again.
A source close to Anthony told the magazine that she “feels like her biological clock is ticking” and is “hoping to find meaning in her life.”
Anthony was acquitted of her daughter Caylee’s murder in 2011. Her daughter’s remains were found near her family’s home in 2008.
Earlier this year, Anthony says she plans on making a movie focusing on her murder trial acquittal.
She currently lives in South Florida.
- Mom sought after her dead baby tests positive for opioids, cocaine, police say
- Student accepts gender neutral homecoming title in floor-length gown on football field
- Problems persist with Wake County Schools special-ed ride vendor, dad says
- 6 homes gutted, 1 damaged after explosion, massive Surf City fire
- Damage from Dorian, rain allows wild horses to roam village
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now