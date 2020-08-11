WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS) — Presumed Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden has reportedly selected his running mate, sources close to the matter tell CNN.
The former vice president has interviewed top finalists to fill the role he once held and an announcement of his choice is still expected this week, according to multiple people familiar with the search.
Joe Biden has interviewed his top choices either in person or remotely. Last week, for example, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer flew to Delaware to meet with him in person. Other meetings have been held either by telephone or video conferencing, said the people familiar with the process who were granted anonymity to speak frankly.
Aides to several of the contenders, including Whitmer, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Representative Karen Bass and Senators Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren declined to comment on Monday. Most of the contenders remained in the Washington area on Monday given their day jobs.
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers climbs to 135
- Wake County public schools allow pajamas, does not require webcams for remote learning
- Big 10 cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
- Judge rules against Lt. Gov. Forest’s attempt to limit Gov. Cooper’s coronavirus orders
- Report: Joe Biden selects his running mate, announcement coming as early as Tuesday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now