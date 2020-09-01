Report: Pence was on standby to ‘take over’ during Trump’s unannounced Walter Reed visit

A new book reports that Vice President Mike Pence was on standby to assume the power of the presidency during President Donald Trump’s unannounced Walter Reed visit.

According to a copy of New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s upcoming book obtained by CNN, Pence was put on standby just in case Trump had to undergo a procedure requiring anesthesia.

Trump had undergone a “quick exam and labs” as part of his annual physical in November 2019 out of anticipation of a “very busy 2020,” the White House had said of the trip at the time.

Schmidt writes, however, that he learned “in the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.” Schmidt does not specify the sourcing for this reporting beyond “I learned.”

The White House declined to comment on the record to CNN about the report.