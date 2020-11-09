Report: Trump adviser leading election legal challenges tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) — David Bossie, an adviser to President Trump who was recently put in charge of the president’s election-fueled legal challenges has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

Bloomberg News first reported Bossie’s apparent diagnosis.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Ben Carson, the secretary for Housing and Urban Development tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House East Room — with few masks and no social distancing — is being eyed as a potential coronavirus super-spreading event and yet another symbol of President Donald Trump’s cavalier attitude toward a virus that is ripping across the nation and infecting more than 100,000 people a day.

The White House has repeatedly refused to say who else has tested positive, even as the virus continues to spread. The latest White House cluster, coming just a month after Trump’s own diagnosis and hospitalization, includes a top Trump campaign official as well as a handful of undisclosed White House staff, officials said.

The White House has been increasingly secretive about outbreaks. Many White House and campaign officials, as well as those who attended the election watch party, were kept in the dark about the diagnoses, unaware until they were disclosed by the press.

That the virus would continue to spread in the White House — even though senior staff and those who come into close contact with the president and vice president are frequently tested — has come as no surprise to public health officials who have balked at the White House’s lax approach.

And polls suggest that attitude was a serious drag on the president’s reelection bid as voters chose to deny Trump a second term in favor of his Democratic rival, now President-Elect Joe Biden.