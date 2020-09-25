Report: Trump to select Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee

Reports say that President Trump is expected to select federal judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, according to CBS News.

Barrett would fill former Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat following her death, despite Ginsberg wish to not have Trump fill her spot.

Trump and his aides, though, appear to have set their sights on nominating Barrett of Indiana, who was at the White House twice this week, including for a Monday meeting with Trump.

The staunch conservative’s 2017 confirmation on a party-line vote included allegations that Democrats were attacking her Catholic faith. Trump allies see that as a political windfall for them should Democrats attempt to do so once again. Catholic voters in Pennsylvania, in particular, are viewed as a pivotal demographic in the swing state that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is trying to recapture.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence defended Barrett when asked whether her affiliation with People of Praise, a charismatic Christian community, would complicate her ability to serve on the high court.

“I must tell you the intolerance expressed during her last confirmation about her Catholic faith I really think was a disservice to the process and a disappointment to millions of Americans,” he told ABC News.

The president is expected to announce his nominee at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This story will be updated.