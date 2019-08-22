Reports of smoke cause HNL passengers to evacuate plane via emergency slides

Hawaiian Airlines flight 47 landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye international airport after the crew declared an emergency due to reports of smoke in the cabin.

The smoke began to fill the cabin about 30 minutes prior to landing. The plane was flying from Oakland to Honolulu.

Passengers evacuated the plane via emergency slides on the tarmac.

Hawaiian Airlines issued a statement via Facebook regarding the emergency landing:

For information related to today’s flight HA47, please see below. We sincerely apologize to our guests for this incident. Posted by Hawaiian Airlines on Thursday, August 22, 2019

