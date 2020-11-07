Reports: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Former U.S. House representative for North Carolina and current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Friday night.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus in early October, setting off a chain of positive tests throughout the White House and in the president’s inner circle.
Meadows served as a representative for North Carolina’s 11th district from January 2013 until March 30 when he accepted the role as Trump’s Chief of Staff. He had previously said in December 2019 that he would not seek reelection in 2020.
Madison Cawthorn, 25, was elected to Meadows’ seat in Tuesday’s general election.
