Republican lawmakers reintroduce amendment to set term limits in Congress

(WNCN) — Republican lawmakers have reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

Led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits,” said Cruz.

Cruz was joined by Sens. Mike Braum (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in reintroducing the amendment.

Read the entire amendment here.

