Ring camera video captures neighbor saving family from house fire

AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – An Avondale woman is being called a hero after rescuing the family next door from a house fire. It was all caught on video from the house’s Ring doorbell camera.

“All I could think of was the kids,” said Carolyn Palisch.

Palisch said she was getting ready on the morning of the new year when she saw smoke coming out of her neighbors’ home. Inside the house, Nicole Salgado, her husband David and their four children. “We were all asleep,” said Salgado.

So Carolyn kept banging on the door until the family of six got out safely. “She made sure we got out of that house,” said Salgado. Every minute mattered. “The firefighters told us that if it would have been five minutes later then that roof would have came down on us,” said Salgado. Palisch felt grateful to be there to help. “I’ve been a nurse for 40 years and you hope that you’ve always done good for everyone but to actually see the result and to see them alive and well and their children are here. Can’t ask for nothing else,” said Palisch.

Her neighbors Nicole and David are healthcare workers too. From that morning forward, they became much more than just next door neighbors. “She’s family, she’s going to be apart of our lives forever, you know. She saved our life,” said Salgado.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Salgado said firefighters told her the home is now unlivable.