Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella concerns Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mondelēz Global LLC image [ + - ] Video

DEERFIELD, Illinois (WFLA) - Certain Ritz cracker products are being voluntarily recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced the nationwide recall on Saturday.

According to the company, the products under recall contain whey powder as an ingredient. The supplier of the whey powder issued a recall due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Products being recalled include certain packages of Ritz Bits Cheese and Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches. You can find the full list of recalled items here.

Mondelēz Global LLC says there have been no complaints of illness, and the recall has been issued as a precaution.

If you have any of the recalled products at home, you should not eat them and throw them away.