CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95

National News

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Robert Mugabe, the longtime leader of Zimbabwe who was forced to resign in 2017 after a military takeover, has died.

His successor Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe’s death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an “icon of liberation.”

Mugabe was a former guerrilla chief who took power after the end of white minority rule in 1980 and presided over a country whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil and human rights violations.

While Mugabe blamed Zimbabwe’s economic problems on Western sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life, growing discontent about the country’s leadership prompted a military intervention, impeachment proceedings and large street demonstrations.

On Feb. 21, 2018, Mugabe marked his first birthday since his resignation in near solitude, far from the lavish affair of past years.

