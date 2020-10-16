Rudy Giuliani’s daughter endorses Biden to end Trump’s ‘reign of terror’

In a fiery personal essay, Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. With less than a month until the election, Giuliani urged her fellow Americans to do the same in order to put an end to what she calls Mr. Trump’s “reign of terror.”

Writing in Vanity Fair, she called on voters to “end this nightmare” and “elect a compassionate and decent president.” She said that she is hesitant to even acknowledge her last name, but explained that, in this election, “none of us can afford to stay silent.”

Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been one of the president’s long-standing supporters. His daughter, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, opened up about arguments she has had with her father, going back to her childhood, on issues of racism, sexism and gay marriage, among others.

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office,” Giuliani wrote.

“If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power,” Caroline Giuliani wrote. “We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway).”

In the essay, Giuliani, who is bisexual, slammed Mr. Trump’s treatment of the LGBTQ community and other minorities. She also condemned the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticized him for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — comparing him to a villain straight out of a “James Bond” film.

Giuliani voiced her support not only for the former vice president, but for his choice in a running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. She wrote it is inspiring that Biden “is not afraid to surround himself with people who disagree with him.”

She touted the Democratic nominees’ climate change proposals, noting, “it is clear that our planet cannot survive four more years of this administration’s environmental assault.” She also said she believes Biden will incorporate the ideas of more progressive leaders, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, on the topics of universal health care, student debt relief, prison reform and police reform.

Giuliani admitted in the essay that Biden was not her first choice for president, but urged Americans who are considering casting a symbolic vote or abstaining from the process altogether to reconsider.

“If the unrelenting deluge of devastating news makes you think I’m crazy for having hope, please remember that making us feel powerless is a tactic politicians use to make us think our voices and votes don’t matter,” she said. “But they do.”