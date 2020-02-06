Rush Limbaugh now has a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Here are just 20 of the outrageous things he’s said

(CBS News) – He’s been called “the most dangerous man in America.” Now he has America’s highest civilian honor.

At his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh — with first lady Melania Trump giving Limbaugh the medal right there, on the spot. The president told Limbaugh the medal recognized his “decades of tireless devotion to our country” and “the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire.”

This came just a day after Limbaugh, 69, announced that he has advanced lung cancer.

Mr. Trump’s decision drew fierce blowback from critics who pointed to Limbaugh’s decades of bigoted rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation on his show. Limbaugh now shares an honor awarded to Mother Theresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Pope John Paul II — plus military heroes, philanthropists and former U.S. presidents.

It’s safe to assume Limbaugh is the only Medal of Freedom recipient who publicly compared black athletes to thugs, mocked a celebrity for having Parkinson’s disease and suggested that smoking and an impending hurricane weren’t really that dangerous.

Here is just a sampling of some of Limbaugh’s most controversial comments in a career culminating with the Presidential Medal of Freedom: