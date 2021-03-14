RV park wiped out after tornadoes hit several areas in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (AP/KFDA/CBS Newspath) — The National Weather Service says several suspected tornadoes touched down in the Texas Panhandle, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

A meteorologist says four possible tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon north of Lubbock. Two possible twisters also touched down south of Amarillo.

Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chip Orton says at least one home was damaged, but a family inside was safe in the basement and no injuries are reported.

Orton says damage was also reported at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

The tornado that hit Palo Duro Canyon State Park caused 42 people to be evacuated.

But 16 people stayed and weathered the storm making it to safety afterward.

Five people were missing after the storm, four of which were found rather quickly. But one hiker was missing for hours before being rescued.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says there was extensive damage to buildings in the canyon.

People staying at an RV park near the canyon fled to a nearby tornado shelter and were safe.

Unfortunately, many RV units were destroyed by the storm.