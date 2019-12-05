Sailor shoots 3 military workers before killing himself at Pearl Harbor, officials say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE: 10 p.m.

Officials say the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been secured.

One man is dead, and has been tentatively identified as a U.S. Sailor, military officials say.

The man is suspected to have shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself, officials say.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

Officials are responding to an active shooter, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

According to KHON2, affiliate of KRON4, the shooter is dead.

Officials received the report at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.

